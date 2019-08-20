Combining Standardized SD-WAN with Automated Underlay Services





MEF Annual Meeting – July/Aug 2019, Nan Chen, President, MEF, shares his enthusiasm for MEF's publication of the industry's first SD-WAN standard that will help accelerate SD-WAN market growth and facilitate creation of powerful new hybrid networking solutions that are optimized for digital transformation.



SD-WAN service standardization has been conducted within the context of the MEF 3.0 Global Services Framework. It is part of a transformational initiative to define, deliver, and certify a family of dynamic Carrier Ethernet (CE), Optical Transport, IP, SD-WAN, and security services orchestrated across automated networks using LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) APIs.



Combining standardized SD-WAN services with dynamic high-speed underlay connectivity services will enable service providers to offer MEF 3.0 hybrid networking solutions with unprecedented user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities.



“One of the things that MEF is doing with the service definition is we are unifying all the services together in terms of common terminology and common service attributes - therefore providing a common platform for SD-WAN to be delivered across multiple underlay platforms. And also, the other thing we have done in terms of the underlay networks is we defined automation for Carrier Ethernet, IP, Optical. That’s played a critical role in terms of a new generation of SD-WAN services. Previously, there was a misnomer that you could use broadband or Internet to completely bypass the underlay, but people started to realize that this is really important to have underlay technology interact with an intelligent service in terms of what SD-WAN can deliver."



Download SD-WAN Standard

MEF’s SD-WAN Service Attributes and Services (MEF 70) standard describes requirements for an application-aware, over-the-top WAN connectivity service that uses policies to determine how application flows are directed over multiple underlay networks irrespective of the underlay technologies or service providers who deliver them. Download here: https://click.icptrack.com/icp/relay....



Explore SD-WAN at MEF19

To explore the latest on SD-WAN innovations and engage with industry-leading service and technology experts such as Nan Chen, attend MEF19 (http://www.MEF19.com), held 18-22 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.