Clumio raises $51 million for enterprise backup SaaS

Clumio, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, announced $51 million in venture funding for its SaaS for enterprise backup.



Clumio's newly launched service helps enterprises eliminate hardware and software for on-premise backup and avoid the complexity and cost of running 3rd party backup software in the cloud. The solution protects on-premise, VMware Cloud for AWS, and native AWS service workloads.



Clumio was founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur Poojan Kumar, co-founder and former CEO of PernixData (acquired by Nutanix, alongside Woon Ho Jung and Kaustubh Patil.



The $51 million in funding was received over two rounds: A Sutter Hill Ventures-led Series A round and a Series B round driven by Index Ventures with significant participation from Sutter Hill Ventures. Several individuals experienced at investing in disruptive technologies also participated including, Mark Leslie, founder of Veritas Technologies, and John Thompson, chairman of the board at Microsoft.



“Enterprise workloads are being ‘SaaS-ified’ because IT can no longer afford the time, complexity and expense of building and managing heavy on-prem hardware and software solutions if they are to successfully deliver against their digital transformation initiatives,” said Poojan Kumar, Clumio co-founder and CEO. “Unlike legacy backup vendors, Clumio SaaS is born in the cloud. We have and can leverage the most secure and innovative cloud services available, now and in the future, within our service to ensure that we can meet customer requirements for backup, regardless of where the data is.”



http://www.clumio.com