Cloudleaf raises $26 million for supply chain visibility

Cloudleaf, a start-up offering digital supply chain solutions, announced $26 million in Series B funding.



The round was led by Intel Capital and WRVI Capital. Also participating were existing and incoming investors BluePointe Ventures, Bold Capital Partners, Mahindra Partners and Tandem Capital. The financing brings Cloudleaf’s total institutional funding to $39 million.



Cloudleaf’s mission is to create significant value across the end-to-end supply chain network with its Supply Chain Digital Visibility Platform.



Cloudleaf creates a digital twin of the supply chain and processes billions of events per second to deliver diagnostic and predictive insights in real-time for location, condition, utilization and anomaly detection.“We are extremely gratified that some of the industry’s most esteemed investors are helping Cloudleaf convert our technology leadership into market leadership,” said Cloudleaf Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Veerina. “Cloudleaf’s goal is to establish nothing less than a new industry standard for actionable visibility in a broad spectrum of enterprise supply chains.”“Cloudleaf’s Digital Visibility Platform targets an extreme pain point for thousands of enterprises challenged by the need to manage significant asset and product flows. We are excited to partner with such a high-impact innovator of enterprise digitization,” said Sriram Viswanathan, Managing Partner of WRVI Capital. “Katerra, one of WRVI Capital’s portfolio investments and a highly disruptive technology company for the construction market segment, has selected Cloudleaf to provide end-to-end visibility across its supply chain.”“Cloudleaf means actionable visibility,” said Dave Flanagan, vice president of Intel Corp. and senior managing director of Intel Capital. “The world’s supply chains are undergoing a multi-trillion-dollar shift to digital, and Cloudleaf is in the vanguard. We’re pleased to welcome them to Intel Capital’s portfolio of leaders in cloud, edge intelligence and vision technologies.”