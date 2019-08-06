Cisco to boost Webex with acquisition of Voicea for meeting transcriptions

Cisco agreed to acquire Voicea, a start-up offering an AI-powered meeting transcription service. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Voicea, which is based in Mountain View, California, is the creator of a real-time solution that provides meeting transcription, voice search, and meeting highlights/action items, with robust data privacy.







Cisco said the Voicea technology will enhance its Webex portfolio of products. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of Cisco's fiscal year 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals.The Voicea team will join the Webex portfolio team, led by Sri Srinivasan, Senior Vice President and General Manager.Cisco notes that more than 130 million people use Webex every month, and that more than 360 million meetings happen on Webex each year.