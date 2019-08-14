Cisco posts Q4 revenue of $13.4 billion, up 6%

Cisco reported fourth-quarter revenue of $13.4 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. Net income (GAAP) amounted to $2.2 billion or $0.51 per share. Non-GAAP net income was $3.6 billion or $0.83 per share.



For full FY19, Cisco reported total revenue of $51.7 billion, an increase of 7%. Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $11.6 billion and EPS was $2.61. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $13.8 billion, up 9% compared to fiscal 2018, and EPS was $3.10, an increase of 20%



"Our Q4 results marked a strong end to a great year. We are executing well in a dynamic environment, delivering tremendous innovation across our portfolio and extending our market leadership," said Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco. "We are committed to providing our customers ongoing value through differentiated solutions, and we are well positioned to take advantage of

the long-term growth opportunities ahead.



Some highlights:





Product revenue was up 7% and service revenue up 4%.

Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas up 9%, EMEA up 7%, and APJC down 4%.

Product revenue performance was broad based with growth in

Security, up 14%, Applications, up 11%, and Infrastructure Platforms, up 6%.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 63.9%, 62.9%, and 66.8%, respectively, as compared with 61.7%, 60.2%, and 66.0%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2018.



