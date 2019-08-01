Ciena selected for Colorado Project THOR fiber network

The Northwest Colorado Council of Governments (NWCCOG) has selected Ciena and partners to build a regional fiber network known as Project THOR.



The network is funded in part by grants from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and local government contribution. It will connect approximately 400 miles of existing public and private fiber and has the potential to provide more than 230,000 residents access to more bandwidth at more competitive pricing.



NWCCOG is deploying Ciena’s Waveserver Ai and 5170 Service Aggregation Switch to rapidly and securely turn up Ethernet and other packet-based services, and adapt to changing service requirements in real-time. In addition, Ciena’s Blue Planet Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) software will provide NWCCOG end-to-end lifecycle operations that unify network and service management across its Ciena infrastructure.



