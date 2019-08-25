China Telecom's 1H19 revenue rises 2.8%, pursues 5G network cost sharing

China Telecom reported revenue of RMB 190.5 billion for the first half of 2019, of which service revenues were RMB 182.6 billion, representing an increase of 2.8% compared to the same period last year.



Mobile service revenues amounted to RMB 88.2 billion, representing an increase of 5.6% over the same period last year; wireline service revenues amounted to RMB 94.4 billion, representing an increase of 0.3% over the same period last year.



Revenues from emerging businesses accounted for 55.4% of service revenues, contributing 5.7 percentage points within service revenues growth, alongside a continual optimisation of the revenue structure and the continuous magnification of development impetus.



EBITDA for the first half of 2019 amounted to RMB 63.3 billion, representing an increase of 13.3% over the same period last year. Net profit amounted to RMB 13.9 billion, representing an increase of 2.5% over the same period last year while basic earnings per share were RMB0.172.



https://www.chinatelecom-h.com/en/global/home.php



Some highlights





Capital expenditure was RMB 35.0 billion, representing an increase of 6.3% over the same period last year.

The total number of mobile subscribers reached 323 million, representing a net addition of 20.48 million

China Telecom's overall mobile market share increased to 20.4%, representing an increase of 0.8 percentage point compared to the end of last year.

The number of 4G subscribers reached 266 million, representing a net addition of 23.71 million.

4G penetration rate reached 82%

Aggregate handset Internet data traffic doubled, with 4G DOU reaching 7.3GB.

Handset Internet access revenue grew by 11.5% compared to the same period of last year. The total number of wireline broadband subscribers grew beyond 150 million, representing a net addition of 4.39 million.

The proportion of broadband subscribers for 100Mbps and above reached 69.6% and the triple-play penetration rate reached 63.3%.



