Cerebras Wafer Scale Engine packs 1.2 trillion transistors

Cerebras, a start-up based in Los Altos, California, unveiled its Wafer Scale Engine - a record-setting AI processor boasting a die size of 46,225 square millimeters and containing more than 1.2 trillion transistors. The chip is 56X larger than the largest graphics processing unit and contains 3,000X more on-chip memory.



Key specs





400,000 Sparse Linear Algebra (SLA) cores

18GB on-chip SRAM, all accessible within a single clock cycle, and provides 9 PB/s memory bandwidth.

100 Pb/s interconnect bandwidth in a 2D mesh

Manufactured by TSMC on its 16nm process technology