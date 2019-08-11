CenturyLink to provide US Census Bureau with cloud connectivity at 40G and up

CenturyLink will provide secure cloud connectivity to the U.S. Census Bureau supporting the 2020 census.



Under the contract, CenturyLink will help digitize the 2020 Census by providing the Census Bureau with Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services (MTIPS) at speeds of 40 Gbps or higher. The Census Bureau task order runs from July 2019 until the end of December 2020 and was awarded via the General Services Administration's Networx Universal contract.



CenturyLink said its highly secure, reliable and scalable MTIPS infrastructure capable of detecting and defending against aggressive network attacks while meeting or exceeding the federal government's strict network standards and requirements.



"Our high-speed MTIPS service will provide the Census Bureau with secure connectivity that enables it to move its 2020 Census to an online digital platform and carry out its important data-gathering mission in the most secure, reliable and cost-effective way," said David Young, CenturyLink senior vice president, strategic government. "We're eager to help the 2020 Census become the first to be completed largely online, with about half of all American households expected to submit their responses digitally."



