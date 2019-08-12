CenturyLink targets Edge Compute Services

CenturyLink announced a several hundred-million-dollar investment to build out and support edge compute services.



The initiative calls for more than 100 initial edge compute locations across the U.S., and providing a range of hybrid cloud solutions and managed services. Edge locations are designed for high performance, low-latency networking with leading cloud service provider platforms in customized configurations. CenturyLink said its global fiber network with edge facilities will enable businesses and government agencies to serve their local locations within 5 milliseconds of latency.



"Customers are increasingly coming to us for help with applications where latency, bandwidth and geography are critical considerations," said Paul Savill, senior vice president, product management, CenturyLink. "This investment creates the platform for CenturyLink to enable enterprises, hyperscalers, wireless carriers, and system integrators with the technology elements to drive years of innovation where workloads get placed closer to customers' digital interactions."



Highlights from CenturyLink





CenturyLink currently connects to over 2,200 public and private datacenters and over 150,000 on-net, fiber-fed enterprise buildings.

CenturyLink's robust fiber network is one of the most deeply peered and well-connected in the world, with over 450,000 route-miles of coverage.

CenturyLink is expanding access to its services by expanding network colocation services in many key markets to enable customers and partners to run distributed IT workloads close to the edge of the network.