CBTS delivers Cisco SD-WAN

CBTS (formerly Cincinnati Bell Technology Solutions) is now offering Cisco SD-WAN as a Service.



CBTS is leveraging SD-WAN technology to support more than 600 customers and 4,000 networks that stretch over eight countries.



CBTS notes that it is the first Cisco Cloud and Managed Services Provider Master partner to hold designations for five strategic Cisco Powered services:





Cloud Managed SD-WAN

Webex Service Provider

Cloud Calling

Cloud Managed Access

Cloud Managed Security













“CBTS values its strong partnership with Cisco, and we are proud to add Cisco SD-WAN as Service to our suite of communications solutions and products,” said Joe Putnick, Vice President and Principal of the CBTS Communications Practice. “This is another powerful solution that will help our clients support customers, empower employees, and drive business outcomes in a cost-efficient manner.”