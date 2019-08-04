CableLabs appoints Mariam Sorond as Chief R&D Officer

CableLabs appointed Mariam Sorond as Senior Vice President and Chief Research & Development Officer, reporting to President and CEO Phil McKinney. Previously, Sorond served at DISH Network for more than 24 years, including as Chief Wireless Architect and Vice President of Technology Development. Sorond led the R&D effort for an innovative 5G network and created the next-generation network architecture, as well as spectrum technology, technology policy, standards development and the negotiation of technical agreements across government agencies and industry partnerships.



Prior to joining DISH, Sorond worked for several operators, including Nextel, ICO and PrimeCo, and vendors such as Lucent Technologies (now Nokia). She has served as a member of the NTIA's Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee since 2014.