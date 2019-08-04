BT posts flat Q2 revenue

BT reported Q2 revenue of £5,633m down 1% with decreases in its Consumer, Enterprise and Global divisions. Adjusted EBITDA was also down 1% at £1,958m driven by lower revenues and higher spectrum fees and content costs, partly offset by reduction in costs from restructuring and transformation programmes. The company is maintaining its financial outlook for the remainder of the year.



Philip Jansen, Chief Executive, stated "BT delivered results in line with our expectations for the quarter, with adjusted EBITDA declines in Consumer and Enterprise partly offset by growth in Global. We are on track to meet our outlook for the full year. We made good progress during the quarter, including launching the UK’s first 5G network, delivering an improvement to our group net promoter score for the twelfth consecutive quarter, announcing the first nine cities in our consolidated office footprint, and being named the major broadband universal service obligation provider for the UK."



Openreach continues FTTP rollout at c.20k premises passed per week with 267k premises passed in the quarter; 3.7m ultrafast (FTTP and Gfast) premises passed to date

Consumer fixed ARPC £37.9 flat year on year; postpaid mobile ARPC £20.7, down 4.6% on Q1 2018/19 due to the impact of regulation and lower RPI price increases

Fixed churn down to 1.3% following customer experience improvements; postpaid mobile churn remains at 1.1%



