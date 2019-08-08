Broadcom to acquire Symantec's Enterprise Security for $10.7B

Broadcom agreed to acquire Symantec' Enterprise Security assets, which include the Symantec name, for $10.7 billion in cash. The acquired product portfolio includes enterprise endpoint security, web security services, cloud security and data loss prevention.





Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom, said, "M&A has played a central role in Broadcom's growth strategy and this transaction represents the next logical step in our strategy following our acquisitions of Brocade and CA Technologies. Symantec's enterprise security business is recognized as an established leader in the growing enterprise security space and has developed some of the world's most powerful defense solutions that protect against today's evolving threat landscape and secure data from endpoint to cloud."“This is a transformative transaction that should maximize immediate value to our shareholders while maintaining ownership in a pure play consumer cyber safety business with predictability, growth and strong consistent profitability. In addition it allows the Enterprise Security business to grow and compete on an enterprise platform with a worldwide sales and distribution reach which can service our existing customers,” said Rick Hill, Symantec's Interim President and CEO. He added, “It also allows our Norton LifeLock business, a world recognized leader in consumer and small business cyber safety to operate independently and give investors a clear understanding of the growth opportunity and strong financial performance.”Symantec expects to issue a special dividend of $12.00 per share for shareholders.Broadcom also reaffirmed its fiscal year 2019 revenue guidance of $22.5 billion, with $17.5 billion from semiconductor solutions and $5 billion from infrastructure software.