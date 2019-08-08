Broadcom debuts PCIe 4.0 Ethernet Adapters and Fibre Channel HBAs for AMD EPYC

Broadcom's NetXtreme E-Series Ethernet adapters and Emulex LPe35000-series HBAs are now supporting new AMD EPYC 7002 Series Processor-based systems- the world’s first x86 data center CPU with PCIe 4.0.



Broadcom says its 200GbE NetXtreme E-series and Gen 7 32GFC LPe35000-series are the world’s first portfolio of Ethernet adapters and Fibre Channel HBAs with support for PCIe 4.0.



“Thor and AMD EPYC 7002 Series Processors provide the best performing and most secure Ethernet connectivity and compute platform in the industry,” said Ed Redmond, senior vice president and general manager, Compute and Connectivity Division, Broadcom. “Thor, with 200GbE bandwidth and silicon root of trust, running on AMD PCIe 4.0 platforms, enable the industry to achieve greater levels of performance and security for hyperscale and enterprise data centers.”



“The Emulex LPe35000 HBA with PCIe 4.0 and NVMe over Fibre Channel doubles mission-critical workload bandwidth, while cutting host CPU utilization in half,” said Jeff Hoogenboom, general manager, Emulex Connectivity Division, Broadcom. “We are excited to work with AMD and our OEM customers to deliver the fastest, most secure Fibre Channel HBAs for enterprise workloads.”



Broadcom is now sampling Thor-based dual-port 100GbE and single-port 100GbE OCP 3.0, OCP 2.0, and PCIe NIC adapters to qualified customers.