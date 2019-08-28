Box posts revenue of $173m, up 16% yoy

Box reported revenue for its second quarter of fiscal year 2020 of $172.5 million, an increase of 16% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.



Billings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 were $172.9 million, an increase of 6% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.



GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $0.25 on 147.0 million weighted average shares outstanding. This compares to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.27 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 on 140.7 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $0.00 on 153.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. This compares to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.05 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.



“We made significant progress on our key objectives in Q2, as we continued to deliver more products to our customers that enable higher value use cases, while executing on the most compelling product roadmap in our history,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. “We drove strong add-on product attach rates of more than 80% across our six-figure deals in Q2. Customers are increasingly adopting Box’s comprehensive Cloud Content Management solutions to protect their most important information with frictionless security and compliance, streamline internal and external collaboration and workflows, and enable a more productive workplace by leveraging a best-of-breed IT stack.”