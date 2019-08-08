AWS automates data lake formation

Amazon Web Services (AWS)



, an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of



AWS Lake Formation, a fully managed service that makes it much easier for customers to build, secure, and manage data lakes, entered general availability status.



The service simplifies and automates steps usually required to create a data lake, including collecting, cleaning, and cataloging data, and securely making that data available for analytics.



AWS is supporting a variety of data sources using pre-defined templates to automatically classify and prepare the data,. Customers can then analyze this data using their choice of AWS analytics and machine learning services, including Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, and AWS Glue, with Amazon EMR, Amazon QuickSight, and Amazon SageMaker following in the next few months. There are no additional charges required to use AWS Lake Formation, and customers pay only for the underlying AWS services used.“Our customers tell us that Amazon S3 is the ideal place to house their data lakes, which is why AWS hosts more data lakes than anyone else – with tens of thousands and growing every day. They’ve also told us that they want it to be easier and faster to set up and manage their data lakes,” said Raju Gulabani, Vice President, Databases, Analytics, and Machine Learning, AWS. “That’s why we built AWS Lake Formation, so customers can spend more time learning from their data and innovating, rather than wrestling that data into functioning data lakes. AWS Lake Formation is available today and we’re excited to see how customers use it as one of the building blocks for growing and transforming their businesses and customer experiences.”