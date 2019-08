Arianespace successfully launched Intelsat 39 aboard an Ariane 5 rocket from the Arianespace launch base in Kourou, French Guiana.



Intelsat 39, which was built by Maxar Technologies, is equipped with both C-band and Ku-band transponders to provide video distribution and broadband connectivity services across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The satellite will maintain its position using all-electric propulsion. Intelsat 39 will replace Intelsat 902 at the 62ÂșE orbital location.