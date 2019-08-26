Apstra builds automation between physical network and SDN overlays

The latest release (3.1) of the Apstra Operating System (AOS) is introducing tighter design, build, and operational interoperability between the underlying physical network and software-defined overlay networks, including VMware NSX network virtualization.



Specifically, AOS 3.1 enables customers to confirm that any underlay network they design, deploy and operate meets several criteria to reliably support NSX including VLAN configurations, MTU settings, and LAG configurations. These validations occur both during the initial setup of the network along with continuous validation during ongoing operations.





Enterprises can bridge the network and security policy gaps between the physical underlay and virtual overlay to accelerate the delivery of business services.

Enterprises can automate a consistent network and security policies across any vendor, any workload and any cloud.

Enterprises can quickly troubleshoot and remediate problems.

Multidomain Unified Group-Based Policy Enhancements - This provides flexibility in policy enforcement and increases application availability. Full visualization of rules provides an enhanced view of the entire security posture.

Apstra said its operating system bridges the gap with the underlay and increases the simplicity of deploying network infrastructure with NSX. Key benefits include:“Customers that want to accelerate digital transformation require a software-defined network that spans all infrastructure and ties all these pieces together with one-click deployment,” said Nikhil Kelshikar, vice president of product management, networking and security at VMware. “Network virtualization offers the only practical way to provide this automated experience. NSX with Apstra AOS enables customers to treat the network infrastructure as code. This helps to accelerate deployments by bridging the gap with the physical underlay, reducing operational costs and simplifying troubleshooting.”