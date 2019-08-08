Amdocs acquires TTS Wireless, a mobile network engineering specialist

Amdocs has acquired TTS Wireless, a privately-owned provider of mobile network engineering services, specializing in network optimization, planning, and software-enabled solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Amdocs plans to integrated TTS Wireless’ services at leading operators with its own Open 5G portfolio. This expanded offering will help operators accelerate and simplify the deployment of 5G networks with comprehensive network rollout solutions.



“This acquisition helps execute on Amdocs’ strategy of providing our customers around the world with an end-to-end 5G solution, so they can efficiently accelerate their plans to launch 5G networks, rapidly deploy the innovative new services this new technology enables, and benefit from new monetization models,” said Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president and CEO. “At the same time, service providers also need to reduce cost per bit through automated operations, and smart network planning and optimization. The addition of TTS Wireless’ extensive network engineering services to the Amdocs Open 5G portfolio provides a compelling offering and highlights our commitment to be the leading independent provider of network services for 5G and the new generation of open cloud networks. This move will also enable operators around the world to benefit from the early 5G adoption experiences TTS Wireless has gained at leading carriers.”



“For over twenty years TTS Wireless has been successfully working with leading American operators,” said Lin Weng, TTS Wireless founder and CEO. “Together, TTS Wireless and Amdocs are well positioned to help operators accelerate their 5G journey with our expertise and experience in customer-focused design, delivery and optimization of mobile networks. With our highly-skilled network engineering and software development team joining forces with Amdocs, together we will strengthen the scope and scale of our offerings as we continue to deliver differentiated network services to Amdocs’ global base of service provider customers.”