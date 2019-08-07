AMD debuts 2nd Gen EPYC processor, Google and Twitter deploy

AMD unveiled its 2nd Gen EPYC processors for data center servers and boasting up to 64 “Zen 2” cores in leading-edge 7nm process technology. The new processors claim up to 83% better Java application performance, up to 43% better SAP SD 2 Tier performance than the competition and provide world record performance on Real Time Analytics with Hadoop.



For modern cloud and virtualization workloads, 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors deliver world record virtualization8 performance that redefines datacenter economics.



“Today, we set a new standard for the modern data center with the launch of our 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors that deliver record-setting performance and significantly lower total cost of ownership across a broad set of workloads,” said Dr. Lisa Su, president and CEO, AMD. “Adoption of our new leadership server processors is accelerating with multiple new enterprise, cloud and HPC customers choosing EPYC processors to meet their most demanding server computing needs.



Google has deployed 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors in its internal infrastructure production data centers and in late 2019 will support new general-purpose machines powered by 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors on Google Cloud Compute Engine. Twitter will deploy 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors across its data centers later this year. Microsoft announced the preview of new Azure virtual machines for general purpose applications, as well as limited previews of cloud-based remote desktops and HPC workloads based on 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors.



https://www.amd.com/en/processors/epyc-7002-series