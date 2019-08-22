Advancing SD-WAN Market Growth Through Standardization





MEF Annual Meeting – July/Aug 2019, Ralph Santitoro, Head of SDN/NFV/SD-WAN Services, Fujitsu Network Communications, explains MEF's motivation for leading the industry in standardizing SD-WAN services, describes the standards development process, and explains how the SD-WAN journey will evolve with the introduction of service and professional certification programs in 4Q 2019.



Download SD-WAN Standard



MEF’s SD-WAN Service Attributes and Services (MEF 70) standard describes requirements for an application-aware, over-the-top WAN connectivity service that uses policies to determine how application flows are directed over multiple underlay networks irrespective of the underlay technologies or service providers who deliver them. Download here: http://bit.ly/2zkqvIo



MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Background



SD-WAN service standardization has been conducted within the context of the MEF 3.0 Global Services Framework. It is part of a transformational initiative to define, deliver, and certify a family of dynamic Carrier Ethernet (CE), Optical Transport, IP, SD-WAN, and security services orchestrated across automated networks using LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) APIs.



Combining standardized SD-WAN services with dynamic high-speed underlay connectivity services will enable service providers to offer MEF 3.0 hybrid networking solutions with unprecedented user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities.



Explore SD-WAN at MEF19



To explore the latest on SD-WAN innovations and engage with industry-leading service and technology experts such as Ralph Santitoro, attend MEF19 (http://www.MEF19.com), held 18-22 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.





