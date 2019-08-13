ADTRAN's SmartRG intros home Wi-Fi mesh products

SmartRG, an ADTRAN company, introduced its "Intellifi" whole-home, turn-key mesh Wi-Fi solution tailored for service providers.



The new SE80ac is a compact, wall-pluggable, mesh access point designed to support seamless roaming throughout the home. Up to five SE80ac satellites can be added for full home coverage. The network automatically creates a mesh system for optimal performance.



“There are a myriad of consumer Wi-Fi Mesh solutions on the market today. But service providers have higher expectations when it comes to customer experience and reliability. We believe these advanced requirements will make the difference in any subscriber’s home,” SmartRG Chief Technology Officer David La Cagnina said. “Intellifi was designed to deliver more than great Wi-Fi. It also seamlessly integrates with the subscriber's entire broadband experience. With it, any service provider can offer their own fully-managed whole-home Wi-Fi service, ready for stellar remote support, troubleshooting and customer care.”



Intellifi SE80ac mesh kits are in customer trials today and will be generally available in Q4 2019. Additional mesh kits featuring tri-band capability, as well as Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) are planned for availability in 2020. Through SmartRG’s established participation within the prpl Foundation’s prplMesh project, the Intellifi roadmap includes Wi-Fi Alliance EasyMesh™ R3 compliance and certification, occurring in 2020.



https://www.adtran.com/index.php/smartrg-upgrades-wi-fi-mess-to-mesh-with-intellifi-carrier-grade-whole-home-wi-fi-solution