ADTRAN intros PoE Gigabit switches

ADTRAN announced its SDX 8110 series of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Gigabit switches featuring improved statistics reporting and a high level of traffic control for managing Service Level Agreements (SLAs) into the Local Area Network (LAN).



This increased flexibility enables service providers to simplify LAN management while supporting the increased penetration of IP phones, Wi-Fi access points and IoT devices within the enterprise.



The new PoE switches are available in 8, 24 and 48 port configurations and offer non-blocking Layer 2 and Layer 3 switching capacity up to 90 Gbps. The switches deliver 802.3at (POE+), 802.3af (PoE) and Legacy PoE support.



ADTRAN said that, in addition to the improved PoE budget, the SDX 8110 series offers service providers and customers increased control over traffic allowing them to extend SLAs into the LAN utilizing improved QoS capabilities. These Gigabit Ethernet switches add per-port and per-queue traffic shaping capabilities along with support for per-port and per-queue policing. Traffic matching capabilities have also been expanded to include QoS control lists that are used to match Ethernet frames, including both outer and inner tag parameters, and then manipulate various QoS, VLAN and policy settings in the IP packet or Ethernet frame.“Improved traffic and PoE statistics give managed service providers visibility deep into the customer network to more easily monitor and diagnose problems,” ADTRAN Enterprise Product Line Manager Brian Lenahan said. “Expansion of ADTRAN’s SMB/Enterprise switch portfolio will continue with additional products planned for release over the next nine months.”