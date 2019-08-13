ADTRAN adds ONTs to 10G PON Portfolio

ADTRAN introduced its new 600-Series of 10G PON ONTs, which serve all business and residential broadband applications. The line-up now includes the:



SDX 602x 10G SME ONU





Delivers high-bandwidth SLA-based, enterprise-grade services by integrating Carrier Ethernet network interface device functionality.

Simplifies service delivery and enables flexible WAN technology options for SFP-based residential gateways.

Provides a variety of 1G and 10G Ethernet port options with integrated carrier class VoIP and built-in optics for residential applications.

“The fiber broadband access network needs to support the onslaught of extreme-bandwidth applications to preserve a network operator’s ability to monetize smart home and business opportunities,” ADTRAN Product Line Management Director Jeremy Harris said. “Making one piece of the network go faster, without addressing the other elements in the service delivery chain, can actually compound customers’ problems. Taking an end-to-end portfolio approach is the best way to ensure a best-in-industry customer experience.”