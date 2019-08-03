3 Reasons to Attend MEF19, 18-22 Nov





MEF19 (http://www.MEF19.com) will be held 18-22 November 2019 at the JW Marriott LA LIVE in Los Angeles, California.



Kevin Vachon, Chief Operating Officer, MEF, invites professionals from across the communications industry to attend MEF19 - the premier global networking event where transformation leaders converge and innovate.



Event Focus

MEF19 focuses on accelerating the industry transition to dynamic, assured, and certified services across a global federation of automated networks. Emerging cloud-centric “MEF 3.0” services provide an on-demand experience with user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities. These services are orchestrated across automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV.



Attendee Benefits

MEF19 uniquely empowers attendees with (1) high-quality content (2) extraordinary peer-to-peer networking opportunities, (3) live demonstrations of cutting-edge services and technologies, and (4) valuable insight required to successfully navigate through industry transformation. Attendees consistently have rated MEF’s global events among the best in the industry.



Register Now!

Register here https://mef19.com/index.php/registration to experience MEF19. Qualified press, industry analysts, enterprise, and government end-users attend for free. The event is open for both MEF members and non-members.