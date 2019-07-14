Zayo provides private wavelength network in NYC

Zayo has been selected by a healthcare provider to supply a private wavelength network (W-PDN) connecting multiple locations in New York City (NYC).



The solution leverages Zayo’s New York metro fiber footprint that spans more than 2,200 route miles. Zayo’s footprint in the region connects more than 1,000 buildings, 50 data centers and includes key ultra-low latency (ULL) routes. Zayo operates three zColo data centers in NYC, with more than 100,000 critical square feet.“Zayo’s solution will provide the capacity and scalability that the customer requires for their mission-critical operations,” said Brad Kilbey, senior vice president of East Region at Zayo. “Zayo’s high-capacity fiber network and connectivity solutions are well positioned to enable healthcare organizations to meet the demands of this changing healthcare landscape.”