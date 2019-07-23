Yahoo Finance Interview with Huawei's CEO Ren Zhengfei

Yahoo Finance conducted by Akiko Fujita on 19-July-2019 in Shenzhen.



Topics covered:



1:09 - Impact of being added to the U.S. entity list "We found we are fully capable of shaking off our reliance on the U.S. for our core products, and, depending on ourselves to survive. But we also have many other non-core products that we cannot do without U.S. components...."



2:05 - On U.S. national security concerns "There is not one individual component that can threaten the national security of the U.S. 5G is just a tool that helps networks operate faster. It is good for the world..."



2:34 - On the future of partnerships with U.S. suppliers: "If the U.S. government allows U.S. companies to continue to supply us, we will continue to buy from them, even in areas that we have developed our own alternative. We adopted this approach in the past...This year we could probably make about 270 million phones, and we have authorized the Consumer Business Department to buy 100 million chipsets from Qualcomm. We can live without Qualcomm but we are still committed to work with them. "



3:30 - On how long Huawei can last without supplies from the U.S. "If U.S. companies were to stop supplying altogether, our production would not stop for a single day."







https://finance.yahoo.com/video/exclusive-huawei-ceo-says-company-142617289.html