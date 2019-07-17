The Huawei issue remains a stumbling block in the stalled U.S.-China trade negotiations, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday afternoon.
Both sides have resigned themselves to a drawn-out battle.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-china-talks-stuck-in-rut-over-huawei-11563393280
WSJ: U.S.-China Talks Stuck in Rut Over Huawei
