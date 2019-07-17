Wednesday, July 17, 2019

WSJ: U.S.-China Talks Stuck in Rut Over Huawei

The Huawei issue remains a stumbling block in the stalled U.S.-China trade negotiations, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday afternoon.

Both sides have resigned themselves to a drawn-out battle.

