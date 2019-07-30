Welcome Italia selects ADVA FSP 3000 fiber monitoring

Welcome Italia has selected ADVA's FSP 3000 and ALM fiber monitoring solution to enable assured high-capacity enterprise services throughout Italy.



The new network, which connects Welcome Italia’s two main data centers, features ADVA’s colorless, directionless and flexgrid multi-degree ROADMs, enabling automatic traffic rerouting for enhanced availability. The solution has also been primed for the comprehensive, low-latency security of ADVA’s ConnectGuard™ Optical encryption technology. ADVA’s partner Sirti is installing the network and will also provide ongoing maintenance and support.



Welcome Italia’s new backbone network serves enterprise clients throughout Italy with points of presence spread across the country. Built on the ADVA FSP 3000, it simplifies network operations and helps to reduce capital and operational expenditure. With its modular architecture, the FSP 3000 gives Welcome Italia the freedom to expand its network as soon as it’s required. The solution is also monitored by the ADVA ALM, which gives real-time insight into the integrity and performance of Welcome Italia’s fiber infrastructure, significantly improving robustness and efficiency. What’s more, the complete network is managed by Ensemble Controller, which combines efficiency in manual operations with programmatic control. This advanced management and domain control solution supports users while also enabling intelligent algorithms to gather data and take autonomous action.





