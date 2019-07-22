Monday, July 22, 2019

Washington Post: Huawei assisted with North Korea's mobile network

Huawei played a key role in building and maintaining North Korea's first commercial wireless network, according to The Washington Post, by partnering with a Chinese state-owned firm, Panda International Information Technology Co. Ltd.

A key question is whether equipment supplied for the project used U.S. components in violation of U.S. export controls. The article cites an unnamed, former Huawei employee as its source

