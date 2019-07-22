Washington Post: Huawei assisted with North Korea's mobile network

Huawei played a key role in building and maintaining North Korea's first commercial wireless network, according to The Washington Post, by partnering with a Chinese state-owned firm, Panda International Information Technology Co. Ltd.
A key question is whether equipment supplied for the project used U.S. components in violation of U.S. export controls. The article cites an unnamed, former Huawei employee as its source
Leaked documents reveal Huawei’s secret operations to build North Korea’s wireless network https://t.co/UQ0jNz7wpP— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 22, 2019