Samsung Electronics has selected the VIAVI TM500 Network Tester and TeraVM 5G Core Emulator to validate 5G network equipment performance. The partnership marks the first wrap-around testing of 5G stand-alone (SA) base station equipment, and emulating real-world conditions enables end-to-end test of the radio access network (RAN), thereby ensuring performance and reliability in the field.
Viavi's TM500 is a scalable test system for validating network performance as experienced by end users. The solution is in use with almost every base station manufacturer in the industry. Recently released industry-first features include uplink MIMO on two layers; downlink 8CC CA; MIMO support; 4CC uplink and downlink carrier aggregation at 120 kHz and 240 kHz; millimeter wave support; and support for large numbers of UEs on 5G in both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) modes. In addition to the industry-leading capabilities of the TM500 and TeraVM solutions, VIAVI is known for its long-standing reliability built from years of successful experience and knowledge, technology roadmap and robust local support.
Monday, July 1, 2019
VIAVI supplies 5G equipment validation for Samsung
