VIAVI supplies 5G equipment validation for Samsung

Samsung Electronics has selected the VIAVI TM500 Network Tester and TeraVM 5G Core Emulator to validate 5G network equipment performance. The partnership marks the first wrap-around testing of 5G stand-alone (SA) base station equipment, and emulating real-world conditions enables end-to-end test of the radio access network (RAN), thereby ensuring performance and reliability in the field.



Viavi's TM500 is a scalable test system for validating network performance as experienced by end users. The solution is in use with almost every base station manufacturer in the industry. Recently released industry-first features include uplink MIMO on two layers; downlink 8CC CA; MIMO support; 4CC uplink and downlink carrier aggregation at 120 kHz and 240 kHz; millimeter wave support; and support for large numbers of UEs on 5G in both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) modes. In addition to the industry-leading capabilities of the TM500 and TeraVM solutions, VIAVI is known for its long-standing reliability built from years of successful experience and knowledge, technology roadmap and robust local support.







