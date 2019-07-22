Verizon launches MPLS-based connectivity to Equinix data centers worldwide

Verizon launched a Software-Defined Interconnect (SDI) solution that provides Private IP network direct connectivity to 115 Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers around the globe within minutes.



Verizon's SDI solution leverages an automated Application Program Interface (API) to quickly and simply integrate pre-provisioned Verizon Private IP bandwidth via the Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric) while eliminating the need for dedicated physical connectivity.



“SDI is an addition to our best-in-class software-defined suite of services that can deliver performance ‘at the edge’ and support real-time interactions for our customers,” said Vickie Lonker, vice president of product management and development for Verizon. “Think about how many devices are connected to data centers, the amount of data generated, and then multiply that when 5G becomes ubiquitous. Enabling enterprises to virtually connect to Verizon’s private IP services by coupling our technology with the proven ECX Fabric makes it easy to provision and manage data-intensive network traffic in real-time, lifting a key barrier to digital transformation.”



Verizon notes that its private Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) network is seeing high double-digit traffic growth year-over-year, and the adoption of colocation services continues to proliferate as more businesses grapple with complex cloud deployments to achieve greater efficiency, flexibility and additional functionality in data management.



Verizon manages 500,000+ network, hosting, and security devices and 4,000+ networks in 150+ countries.



