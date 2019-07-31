Verizon expands 5G to areas of Atlanta, Detroit, Indy and Wash DC

Verizon launched its 5G Ultra Wideband service in four additional U.S. cities. Customers in parts of Washington DC, Atlanta, Detroit, and Indianapolis will now be able to access Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, joining Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, Providence and St. Paul as Verizon’s first 5G mobility cities.





“Verizon continues its steady expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband service and is excited to bring the 5G future to Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis and Washington, DC,” said Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer. “Customers in these cities are at the forefront of game-changing technology, with access to download speeds and bandwidth that will power the future of consumer, business and government mobile applications. Similarly, cities that embrace new technology, like 5G Ultra Wideband, have a leg up in competition to attract businesses and create jobs.”Verizon’s 5G is typically available in dense, urban areas where people tend to congregate – public parks, monuments, outside museums, on college campuses and in stadiums.