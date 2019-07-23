VeEX intros 400GE QSFP-DD PAM4 test module

VeEX introduced a dual-port 400GE QSFP-DD PAM4 test module for the MPA® Multi-Protocol Analyzer Series platform.



The new MPM-400AR module provides up to 800G of throughput to address the high capacity testing demands of the PAM4 Ethernet/transport market. The unit supports dual simultaneous and independent 400G QSFP-DD ports along with dual QSFP56 and SFP56 ports, enabling flexible testing capabilities for a wide range of optical transceivers, port and data rates all in the same module.



“At VeEX we strive to provide innovative test solutions and technology support to facilitate the industry’s demanding testing challenges of delivering next-generation products and services. The new MPM-400AR is the result of such commitment,” said Keith Cole, Vice President of Product Marketing, NEMs for VeEX. “Building upon our existing CFP8 test module (MPM-400G) and the first and only 400G handheld test set in the market (RXT-6400), the MPM-400AR raises the bar for native 400G PAM4 testing, in a compact, scalable, yet powerful rack-mount form factor.”



Used in the modular MPA platform with existing 10/100G application modules, the MPM-400AR provides simultaneous, independent, multi-port test capabilities, supporting all common and emerging transceiver form factors, from 400 Gbps to 10 Mbps. Test automation is key for high volume applications and multiple APIs are supported, including native Python, providing NEMs R&D/SVT labs, manufacturing, and service providers with a comprehensive all-in-one toolset for verification of PAM4 Ethernet/transport technologies.

