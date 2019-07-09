TIM activates 5G in Italy with Ericsson

TIM has activated its commercial 5G service in Rome, Turin and Naples using Ericsson 5G commercial hardware, software and solutions, including radio access network (RAN) and core network.



TIM is supporting 5G handsets from Samsung, Xiaomi and Oppo. TIM will also offer 5G roaming in six countries, starting this month in Austria, Great Britain and Switzerland and then extended to Spain, Germany and the United Arab Emirates.



TIM rolled out its 5G network on 3.6-3.8 GHz mid-band.In this initial phase of its 5G rollout, TIM is deploying Ericsson’s Non-Standalone 5G portfolio. Ericsson has provided TIM with Massive MIMO radios from its mid-band portfolio.Elisabetta Romano, CTIO, TIM, says: “TIM is launching the digital transformation of the country with 5G, through the progressive roll-out of the new technology in major cities and industrial districts. Thanks to the collaboration with Ericsson, we are creating a clear roadmap and building a robust ecosystem that will enable us to maximize the potential of 5G.”