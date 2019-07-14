The Next-Gen Central Office (NGCO) builds on cloud architecture

The Next Generation Central Office (NGCO) is now a reality in the production networks of leading carriers. NGCO adopts cloud principles of virtualization, containerization, and open standards to achieve the scalability, service agility and network resilience required for 5G.



Converge! Network Digest and AvidThink are pleased to present a miniseries of videos and whitepapers from top thought leaders across the industry, including Qwilt, Intel, Ericsson, the Linux Foundation, Ethernity Networks, Google, the Cloud Native Foundation, Nokia and Red Hat." from AvidThink is available for download. It covers the evolution in NGCO, recent trends, and key projects like CORD and VCO, as well as the role of the NGCO in new applications in edge computing and SD-WAN/vCPE.