Telia acquires Fello for prepaid in Sweden

Telia has acquired Fello AB, a prepaid MVNO in Sweden.



Fello AB started in 2013, has seven employees and the business is located in Gothenburg. Telia has provided network services to Fello since its beginning.



Fello AB will be implemented in the Swedish operations and the brand Fello will remain within Telia.



Telia said the deal does not require any approval from Sweden's Competition Authority.



