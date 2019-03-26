TE intros QSFP-DD connectors, cages and cable assemblies for 400G

TE Connectivity (TE) introduced its new Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density (QSFP-DD) connectors, cages and cable assemblies, which address next-generation data center needs by increasing density through an existing QSFP form factor to reach speeds up to 400 Gbps. This 8 lane solution is designed for both 28G NRZ and 56G PAM-4 protocols, with a roadmap to 112G PAM-4 for future system upgrades.



“As the world marches toward next generation connectivity in data center equipment, designers need new connector and cable assembly solutions to support this change,” said Zach Galbraith, product manager at TE Connectivity. “We are excited to be one of the premier suppliers bringing QSFP-DD products to our customers, enabling 400 Gbps data rates through a single port. These products can provide much-needed flexibility to the industry’s end users, platform designers and system integrators.”



TE notes that its -DD products are backward-compatible. The new QSFP-DD products leverage proprietary zipper fin heatsink technology allowing them to work cost-effectively in 15-18W applications.



TE offers a broad QSFP-DD portfolio which includes 1x1 through 1x6 cages and surface mount (SMT) connectors on a 0.8mm pitch, along with various lengths and wire sizes of straight and breakout passive copper cable assemblies. Customer specific designs with different lightpipes, heatsinks and cable assemblies are also available, supported by TE signal integrity experts.



https://www.te.com/usa-en/products/connectors/pluggable-connectors-cages/qsfp-dd.html?tab=pgp-story









One minute video: Nathan Tracy at TE Connectivity discusses how COBO utilizes TE's high-speed connector and how the two companies form an industry partnership to enable new aggregate bandwidth rates for next-generation optical data centers.



