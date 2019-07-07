Taiwan's Far EasTone tests drones for tower inspections

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET), one of Taiwan's largest mobile operators and a capital affiliate of NTT Docomo, has begun testing the docomo sky service for inspecting base-station towers/



The service uses drones to photograph the towers and then wirelessly communicate the information to a command center in real time. This is the second overseas deployment of docomo sky, following Indonesia. Docomo sky service is also currently inspecting base-station towers in Japan.



Going forward, DOCOMO said it will continue to develop and enhance its advanced drone services.