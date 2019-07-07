Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET), one of Taiwan's largest mobile operators and a capital affiliate of NTT Docomo, has begun testing the docomo sky service for inspecting base-station towers/
The service uses drones to photograph the towers and then wirelessly communicate the information to a command center in real time. This is the second overseas deployment of docomo sky, following Indonesia. Docomo sky service is also currently inspecting base-station towers in Japan.
Going forward, DOCOMO said it will continue to develop and enhance its advanced drone services.
Sunday, July 7, 2019
Taiwan's Far EasTone tests drones for tower inspections
Sunday, July 07, 2019 DOCOMO
Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET), one of Taiwan's largest mobile operators and a capital affiliate of NTT Docomo, has begun testing the docomo sky service for inspecting base-station towers/