Taiwan Star Telecom picks Nokia for 5G

TST (Taiwan Star Telecom) has chosen Nokia's end-to-end (E2E) solution to expand the coverage and capacity of its LTE network to support subscriber growth. The new solution will also enable TST to offer narrowband Internet of Things (IoT) services, as well as prepare TST to migrate to 5G services in the future. The expansion will enhance network quality and improve the user experience. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The Nokia 5G-ready solutions selected by TST include:





The AirScale eNodeB solution, which introduces the Nokia AirScale Remote Radio Head (RRH). This will help TST to cost-effectively create the capacity they need with more flexible cell sizes. The diverse deployment options include macro, mini-macro and small cells for dense urban spots, grey/white spots, indoor and stadium coverage.

The 7750 Mobile Gateway (MG) and Cloud Mobility Manager (CMM) for expansion of the packet core.

The 7750 Service Router for IP backbone expansion, due to its reliability, high capacity, and 5G compatibility.

The Smart Plan Suite (SPS), which provides a full policy and charging solution and paves the way for 5G monetization.