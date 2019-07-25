T-Mobile US reports a solid Q2 - its best quarter in 3 years

T-Mobile US reported accelerated customer growth in Q2 2019 along with improved financials. The company described the quarter as its strongest performance in the past three years and said it on track to capture more than two-thirds of industry growth in the U.S. market.



T-Mobile ended Q2 2019 with 83.1 million total customers.



Accelerated Customer Growth



1.8 million total net additions in Q2 2019, up 11% YoY

1.1 million branded postpaid net additions in Q2 2019, up 9% YoY, expected to be best in the industry

710,000 branded postpaid phone net additions in Q2 2019, up 3% YoY, expected to be best in the industry

131,000 branded prepaid net additions in Q2 2019, up 44% YoY

All-time record-low branded postpaid phone churn of 0.78% in Q2 2019, down 17 bps YoY

Record Service revenues of $8.4 billion, up 6% in Q2 2019 with Branded postpaid service revenues up 9%

Record Q2 Total revenues of $11.0 billion, up 4% in Q2 2019

Record Q2 Net income of $939 million, up 20% in Q2 2019

Record Q2 Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.09, up 18% in Q2 2019

Record Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $3.5 billion, up 7% in Q2 2019

Record Q2 Net cash provided by operating activities of $2.1 billion, up 70% in Q2 2019

Record Q2 Free Cash Flow(1) of $1.2 billion, up 51% in Q2 2019