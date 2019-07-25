T-Mobile US reports a solid Q2 - its best quarter in 3 years

T-Mobile US reported accelerated customer growth in Q2 2019 along with improved financials. The company described the quarter as its strongest performance in the past three years and said it on track to capture more than two-thirds of industry growth in the U.S. market.
T-Mobile ended Q2 2019 with 83.1 million total customers.
Accelerated Customer Growth
- 1.8 million total net additions in Q2 2019, up 11% YoY
- 1.1 million branded postpaid net additions in Q2 2019, up 9% YoY, expected to be best in the industry
- 710,000 branded postpaid phone net additions in Q2 2019, up 3% YoY, expected to be best in the industry
- 131,000 branded prepaid net additions in Q2 2019, up 44% YoY
- All-time record-low branded postpaid phone churn of 0.78% in Q2 2019, down 17 bps YoY
- Record Service revenues of $8.4 billion, up 6% in Q2 2019 with Branded postpaid service revenues up 9%
- Record Q2 Total revenues of $11.0 billion, up 4% in Q2 2019
- Record Q2 Net income of $939 million, up 20% in Q2 2019
- Record Q2 Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.09, up 18% in Q2 2019
- Record Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $3.5 billion, up 7% in Q2 2019
- Record Q2 Net cash provided by operating activities of $2.1 billion, up 70% in Q2 2019
- Record Q2 Free Cash Flow(1) of $1.2 billion, up 51% in Q2 2019
- On track to launch the first nationwide 5G network available next year; 99% of Americans now covered with 4G LTE
- Aggressive deployment of 600 MHz using 5G-ready equipment; 4G LTE on 600 MHz now covering 156 million people and 1.2 million square miles
- 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) network introduced in 6 cities including New York and Los Angeles
- Successful participation in mmWave auctions; average nationwide mmWave spectrum position more than quadrupled
