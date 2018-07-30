T-Mobile US readies 5G over 600 MHz with Qualcomm and Ericsson

T-Mobile US completed the first 5G data session over its 600 MHz spectrum and using a commercial 5G modem. The data session was conducted in T-Mobile’s lab in Bellevue, Washington.



The data session was completed on a mobile test device powered by the second-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem, RF transceiver and RF Front-End (RFFE) solution, as well as commercial 5G radios from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio. The demonstration is an important step toward the launch of the first commercial 5G network using low-band spectrum.



“This is a key step toward achieving our vision of 5G for All,” said Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile. “This modem will power devices that tap into the 600 MHz low-band spectrum we’ll use to blanket the country with 5G. And we’re not stopping there. If regulators approve our merger with Sprint, we’ll have the crucial mid-band spectrum and resources needed to supercharge our network and deliver broad AND deep, transformational 5G across the U.S.”



T-Mobile’s 600 MHz low-band spectrum will offer wider coverage area and deeper signal penetration in buildings than millimeter wave spectrum.



Qualcomm notes that its Snapdragon X55 5G modem offers advanced multi-mode support for virtually any combination of spectrum bands and modes, including mmWave, sub-6 GHz, standalone and non-standalone, and more – ensuring mobile devices powered by the Snapdragon X55 5G modem and RFFE solutions are compatible with current and future multi-mode 5G networks rolling out around the globe.



“Today’s data call marks a significant milestone in 5G’s ongoing rollout across the United States, paving the way for the launch of commercial networks and devices on low-band FDD spectrum,” said Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated. “This call demonstrates the ability to dramatically increase 5G’s global footprint and we look forward to continuing our work with industry leaders like Ericsson and T-Mobile to unlock the full potential of 5G for consumers and new industries around the world.”





