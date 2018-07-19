T-Mobile US launches Roambee Tracking over NB-IOT

T-Mobile US launched a commercial asset tracking solution, Roambee BeeAware, on its Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) network across the United States.



Roambee’s BeeAware asset tracker easily attaches to shipments, pallets, or individual assets to provide item-level location and temperature monitoring indoors, in-transit, and outdoors—leveraging T-Mobile’s NB-IoT network.



The T-Mobile BeeAware solution is priced at $10 per device per month, which includes portal access and NB-IoT data.



“We’re enabling mass market adoption of enterprise asset tracking!” said Sanjay Sharma, CEO of Roambee. “Powered by Roambee’s purposefully built, capex-free sensor technology and asset tracking platform, this solution eliminates the four biggest barriers to enterprise IoT adoption: high cost, cumbersome setup, constant maintenance, and complex data security. Together with T-Mobile’s NB-IoT network and Roambee’s proven solutions that global companies have come to rely on, we’re here to make IoT asset tracking universally deployable on a large scale.”



“We’ve hit a sweet spot of value and security with Narrowband IoT that we think will really kickstart the growth of the asset tracking segment,” said Mike Katz, Executive Vice President of T-Mobile for Business. “This is great news for companies that need an asset tracking platform but it also marks a new era for T-Mobile for Business. We’re combining the Un-carrier approach, the strength of our sales team and the reach of our nationwide network to deliver unique solutions. Much more to come!”









