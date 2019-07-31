T-Mobile tests Standalone 5G with multivendor radio/core

T-Mobile completed a standalone 5G data session on a multi-vendor 5G radio access and core network -- an industry first according to the company.



“This major 5G breakthrough is another example of how the T-Mobile engineering team continues to innovate and drive the entire industry forward. I could not be more proud of them,” said Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile. “5G brings a new era in wireless, and if our merger with Sprint is approved, the New T-Mobile will bring together the resources and vision necessary to ensure America has a network that’s second to none.”



The standalone 5G milestone data session was carried out at T-Mobile's Bellevue, Washington lab with the participation of Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco and MediaTek.



T-Mobile said it is on track to introduce standalone 5G in 2020.



https://www.t-mobile.com/5g











