T-Mobile activates LTE over 60,000 square miles of the Gulf of Mexico

T-Mobile has activated LTE coverage over 60,000 square miles of the Gulf of Mexico. The rollout leverages T-Mobile’s 600 MHz and RigNet’s 700 MHz spectrum Gulf of Mexico digital microwave infrastructure mounted on oil rigs. T-Mobile used 5G-ready equipment to light up LTE in the Gulf.



“We’re putting an end to the pain that businesses and consumers in the Gulf have felt for years with limited connectivity – and in some cases, none at all,” said Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile. “We already cover 99% of Americans with an advanced LTE network, and we cover places no one else does – like the soldiers, families and civilians at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. Now, T-Mobile has you covered, even in the Gulf, and of course…we won’t stop!”