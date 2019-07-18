Support for 5G NR in 3.5 GHz CBRS Band

The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) has approved support for the 5G NR air interface in the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band. This approval is a key step in providing a solid foundation for 5G NR in the 3.5 GHz band and sets the stage for the first mid-band 5G deployments in the U.S.



The CBRS Alliance previously announced its plans to support 5G NR in its Release 3 specifications, slated for completion in Q4 2019. 5G-based OnGo deployments in the 3.5 GHz band could begin as early as the first half of 2020. Environments that benefit from ultra-low latency, such as precision Industrial IoT (IIoT), will be ideal for extension into 5G services powered by OnGo.



“WInnForum is pleased to support new air interfaces such as 5G NR, along with all of the planned uses of CBRS,” said WInnForum CEO Lee Pucker. “Allowing broad participation in the CBRS ecosystem and supporting the future of spectrum sharing is important to WInnForum members, and to the public who will benefit from such technology.”



http://www.cbrsalliance.org

http://www.WirelessInnovation.org