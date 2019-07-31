Submer opens North America HQ in Asburn

Submer Technologies, a company based in Barcelona that specializes in immersion cooling systems - has chosen Ashburn, Virginia for its new North American headquarters.



Submer's immersion cooling submerges servers in a proprietary dielectric fluid that has 1000-times the cooling capacity of air – delivering higher performance in less space at less than half the power consumption of a traditional, air-cooled environment.



“We need to be where our customers are,” said Daniel Pope, CEO of Submer Technologies. “When it came time to locate our North American division, Ashburn quickly rose to the top of the list. The amount of critical infrastructure and the diversity of operators make it the perfect location for Submer.”



