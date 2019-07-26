Strategic Wireless Infrastructure Funds buys cell towers in Iowa

Strategic Wireless Infrastructure Funds Management has acquired a portfolio of cell towers located in various counties throughout Iowa.



The towers are at approximately 50% capacity, which management believes provides significant upside and value creation upon lease-up. Management expects to pursue additional wireless carriers, governmental agencies, radio stations, wireless internet service providers and others to help maximize occupancy on the towers.



Jerry Sullivan, CEO of Strategic Wireless, stated, “We believe this acquisition highlights our expertise and commitment to creating strategic partnerships not only with tower owners and developers but with the wireless operators as well. This was a complex and challenging acquisition that served to accentuate the unique experience and robust capabilities of our management team.”





