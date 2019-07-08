Sony picks Orange Business Services for global SD-WAN

Sony Group has selected Orange Business Services to consolidate and transform the communications infrastructure of Sony’s two largest operating companies initially into a harmonized, global. Orange will now be Sony’s principal global provider, delivering a fully automated, intelligent network for all global business units over time.



The new Sony network will be built on the Orange Flexible SD-WAN solution. Initially, it will connect more than 500 locations in over 50 countries across five continents. Financial terms were not disclosed.



“Orange innovation, integration capabilities and international network are the catalysts that will allow us for the first time to bring our regional operating companies under one umbrella,” said Makoto Toyoda, Chief Information Officer, Sony Group. “Only Orange could deliver a platform with the scale and scope to cover all the moving pieces of our international business. It’s a transformative move on our part that opens the way for us to embrace new forms of IT innovation that will push the company forward.”



“Sony is forging a strong, new path with its global SD-WAN infrastructure,” said Rob Willcock, President of the Americas, Orange Business Services. “We are pleased Sony chose Orange as its key partner in their transformation, and we are ready to step in and bring immediate clarity to their worldwide communications network. Orange has the technology, reach and people to make that possible for customers inside and outside the U.S.”